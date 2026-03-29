INDIANAPOLIS — Hundreds of Hoosiers gathered at the Indiana Statehouse Saturday morning as part of nationwide 'No Kings' events to voice their concerns about the current administration.

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Hundreds gather at Indiana State Capitol for 'No Kings' protest

"I'm out here today because what's happening in our government is completely trash," Donna Sipes told WRTV. "It's wrong. We need to do something about it."

"I'm tired of every single day when the TV comes on to see what stupid thing he's done next," Lindi Marti said.

WRTV

Attendees noted the growing popularity of the demonstrations.

"This is my fourth one to come to. I didn't come to all of them when it was really cold, but I'm glad to see that they are getting a lot more people out here every time," Marti added. "It seems like there's more and more coming."

Demonstrators highlighted specific foreign policy concerns, including the administration's handling of the war in Iran.

"We're bombing the heck out of them. We're killing civilians," Marti's husband said. "We're getting ready to send our Marines."

WRTV

Others focused on the administration's handling of immigration.

"That’s what I’m concerned about," Reverend Kenny Little told WRTV. "Little kids, they’re taking them away from their family. And I’m just one of those people, I think everyone got rights."

Indiana medical students also attended the rally to speak out against changes to the healthcare system.

"We're really worried about the attacks on the health care system in general, but with Medicaid... current estimates range from anywhere from 325,000 to 450,000 Hoosiers will lose coverage by 2032," Wade Catt said with concern.

WRTV

With midterm elections approaching later this year, attendees emphasized the importance of now taking action at the ballot box.

"If we don't vote, then things are gonna not, they're gonna stay the same," a protester said.

Meanwhile, Indiana Lieutenant Governor Micah Beckwith says he's happy to see Hoosiers exercise their First Amendment right to protest.

However, he takes issue with the idea that President Trump is acting like a king. Beckwith says the fact that people have the freedom to protest is proof that the president is not acting like a tyrant.

He acknowledges that bridging the gap between the sides is probably an uphill battle, but believes communication is key.

"I think when you sit down with people face to face, you're confronted with humanity. There's another human sitting across that table from you and talking to you. And so, all I have to say, I think that's probably the thing I would encourage all Hoosiers to do is say, 'Hey, if you don't agree with somebody or if you don't like somebody, why don't you try grabbing coffee with them? And give it 30 minutes, and just see what happens.' I bet most of the time people will walk away with a much softer heart and spirit towards that person before they came in," Beckwith said.

Beckwith is currently on a 92-county tour of the state. He says all sides are welcome to attend his events.

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