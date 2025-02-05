Hundreds gather at Indiana Statehouse for nationwide 'Anti-Trump' protest

INDIANAPOLIS — Wednesday, hundreds of individuals congregated in front of the Indiana Statehouse as part of the 50501 Movement — or 50 states, 50 protests, one day.

The movement aims to rally against what organizers describe as the rising threat of fascism, particularly in light of recent actions taken by President Donald Trump during his early weeks in the White House.

Supporters of the movement voiced their concerns over Trump's recent executive orders, which include tightening restrictions on illegal immigration and pardoning individuals involved in the January 6, 2021, insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.

Attendees chanted slogans, like "Do you hear us now?" calling for democracy and accountability, expressing their dissatisfaction with the actions of the current administration.

The movement has a website available, here.