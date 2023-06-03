Hundreds of figure skaters travel to Carmel for Metro Indy Skating Challenge

CARMEL — Over 250 figure ice skaters from across the country are competing in Carmel this weekend at the second annual Metro Indy Skating Challenge.

Skaters of all levels and ages will compete in more than 400 events.

“We have everything from Snowplow Sam, which is when skaters are taking their first steps on the ice and taking group lessons, all the way up to 70-year-olds who are still competing and love figure skating,” Michelle Study-Campbell said.

During the competition, each level of skating group has required elements they must work into their performance. How well each skater does on the elements determines their final placement.

The elements include lifts, twists, jumps, step sequences and more.

“I like learning new tricks like jumps and spins,” Rosemary Campbell said. “I like doing sit spins because you get to be super close to the ice, so you know you won’t get hurt if you fall.”

The 9-year-old says she normally competes in four to five figure skating competitions a year and has been skating for six years. She is currently in the free skate beginner level program.

“One day I was watching a princess TV show. There was an episode where they were ice skating, and I was like, ‘please can I do that mommy please,’” Rosemary said.

The Winter Club of Indianapolis and the Ice Skating Club of Indianapolis are the two organizations behind the competition.

The Winter Club of Indianapolis is one of the oldest figure skating clubs around the country with over 80-years of being in operation.

The competition continues Saturday, June 3 at the Carmel Ice Stadium. It begins at 3 p.m.

Admission is free. —

