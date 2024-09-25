Hundreds of Indiana National Guard members deploying to the Middle East

EDINBURGH — 600 members of the Indiana National Guard are getting ready to deploy. The 38th Infantry Division is headed to the Middle East.

On Wednesday, a departure ceremony was held for families and friends.

"I see him in this uniform and it brings tears to my eyes," said Jim Brunnermer, whose grandson is deploying.

"Sad," said Valerie Schummer, whose husband is deploying. "[I'm] gonna miss him."

Her husband, Major Andrew Schummer, has been in the military for 23 years. This is his third deployment.

"Try not to think about it, I like to think he's safe," said Valerie Schummer.

"Every deployment has its own nuisances," said Andrew Schummer.

The 38th Infantry Division has been preparing for this mission for a year.

"What they've seen training, they will not see anything greater than that when they deploy," said Major General R. Dale Lyles, the 59th Adjutant General of Indiana. "That's our hope when we train soldiers, that their hardest day was at camp Atterbury, not in Kuwait."

They are a part of Operation Spartan Shield and will be stationed in seven countries. They'll be deploying as national defense apparatus to ensure safety and security in the Middle East and deter violence.

While this deployment has been planned, they are heading out during a time of uncertainty and unrest.

"Parts of their area of responsibility is designated in combat zone and they have been manned, trained and equipped to meet that mission," said Major General Dale.

The soldiers will head to Fort Cavasos, Texas, to train for about a month before heading to the Middle East.

