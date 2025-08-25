Hundreds protest federal plan to convert Camp Atterbury into ICE detention center

JOHNSON COUNTY — Sunday afternoon, hundreds gathered at Johnson County Park to protest a federal plan that would turn nearby Camp Atterbury into an ICE detention facility.

Camp Atterbury, a 34,000-acre site, is owned by the federal government and licensed to the Indiana National Guard. The facility has been at the center of a growing debate.

Protesters, concerned citizens and local leaders rallied to oppose what they call an inhumane and misguided decision.

Hollie Payton, one of the attendees, expressed deep concern about the implications of detaining immigrants at the military site.

“It’s gut-wrenching that Indiana has now become ground zero for these things,” said Payton. “They’re humans regardless if they have their documents or not."

Democratic congressional candidate Brad Meyer, who helped lead the rally, called the proposal "inhumane, fiscally irresponsible and out of step with Indiana’s values."

The federal plan has sparked sharp political divisions in Indiana.

In July, Republican leaders voiced support for the conversion of Camp Atterbury into a detention center.

Senator Jim Banks:

“Joe Biden let millions of illegal immigrants pour into our country. Fixing this is going to take a serious team effort. I fully back President Trump’s plan for mass deportations.”

Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita:

“I commend President Trump and agree with both him and Governor Braun on using Camp Atterbury to detain illegal aliens, as outlined in the recent announcement by Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, and will fully support the state’s legal position.



This action is a critical step toward restoring the rule of law and addressing the unfair crisis caused by unchecked illegal immigration. By expanding detention capacity in states throughout the country, President Trump is ensuring illegal aliens are detained while they await deportation—not set loose into our communities due to a lack of bed space.



For too long, Hoosier communities have borne the burden of open-border policies, facing increased crime, human trafficking, and strain on our schools, hospitals, and other taxpayer-funded resources. Using Camp Atterbury to securely detain illegal aliens pending immigration proceedings or deportation sends a clear message: Indiana will not tolerate lawlessness.



Our office stands ready to support federal efforts to enforce immigration laws and protect Hoosiers, ensuring our state remains a safe and prosperous place for those who respect our laws and enter our country legally.”

Despite the political divide, Sunday’s protesters sent a unified message: this plan is not welcome in Indiana.

“We have to start standing up against these things that are trying to be normalized,” one speaker said. “Then people can start making a new culture, a new narrative and building back.”