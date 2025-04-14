Hundreds rally at the Statehouse against Senate Bill 1 affecting education and libraries

INDIANAPOLIS — Hundreds of teachers, parents, and students gathered at the Statehouse on Monday to urge lawmakers to vote against Senate Bill 1, which aims to provide property tax relief for Hoosiers. Opponents of the bill worry about the decrease in funding and that it would require public schools to share property tax revenue with charter schools, creating financial strain on public education and library services.

Public school teachers and supporters of public libraries expressed their concerns, stating that the passage of Senate Bill 1 would negatively impact their budgets and hinder the services they can provide.

“Fund public libraries, fund public libraries!” chanted advocates for public libraries during the rally.

Julie Wendorf, President of the Indiana Library Federation, expressed worry about the potential cuts to library funding.

“We are really concerned about House Bill 1001 because of the state library cut,” Wendorf said. “The agency received a 5 percent funding decrease, and the state libraries received a 30 percent decrease. That, paired with the cuts at the federal level with the defunding of IMLS, has us concerned that the state library will not be able to provide all the services they provide for Indiana libraries across the state to make us more efficient.”

Wendorf detailed the impacts these cuts could have, including challenges in transporting library materials and maintaining programs for individuals with disabilities.

“We transport library books from all over the state to where they are needed. It would be challenged because that funding is cut. We would also be challenged to continue the Indiana digital library with our LIBY app that shares digital materials throughout the state as well. So lots of different levels. Even services to the blind and visually impaired would be impacted," she said.

The Greenwood Public Library is particularly concerned about the potential effects of Senate Bill 1.

“This is the kind of cut that we can’t even pay our bills,” said Cheryl Dobbs, Executive Director of the Greenwood Public Library. “We would be cutting needed programs like Libby, so electronic books we would be cutting. Probably some Saturday hours, evening hours, and programs like story time. I mean everything is on the table.”

Deb Wilson, a patron of the Greenwood Public Library, expressed her support for maintaining funding for libraries.

“As a taxpayer and somebody that values those services, I think the Greenwood Public Library does a fantastic job, and I really think that it’s important that we try to protect that,” Wilson said.

In another part of the Statehouse, public education supporters voiced their displeasure with Senate Bill 1, emphasizing the challenges posed by property tax cuts on public schools.

For Indianapolis Public Schools (IPS), the implications could be dire. Monica Shellhammer, Second Vice President of the Indianapolis Education Association, stated, “IPS is expected to lose 96 million dollars between now and 2032. Twenty to twenty-five buildings will close, hundreds of educators will be out of a job, and thousands of our students will be impacted with our transportation being cut.”

Parents and students voiced their concerns over the potential decline in education quality. IPS parent Kate Brumbaugh warned about inequities less funding could create. She worries the quality of education for Hoosier students will decline.

“Those who have means will choose private schools or charter schools, but charter schools cannot serve those with special needs," she said.

Seventh-grade IPS student Evangeline Brumbaugh shared her thoughts on the diverse educational experiences at IPS.

"I am able to have friends that speak different languages, so I can pick up on what they are saying. And I just think it's really cool because I know most people don't get that opportunity to have friends that speak multiple different languages," Evangeline said. "Even though I only speak one language, I am trying to learn multiple other languages because that's the future of the world."

Senate Bill 1 is currently under concurrence in the Senate following significant changes made in the House. Senators are not required to concur on the bill until the last day of the session, which is still about two weeks away.