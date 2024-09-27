Hurricane Helene remnants cause delays and closures in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS — Wet and windy weather conditions in Indiana caused by remnants of Hurricane Helene led to closures and delays on Friday.

Late Thursday, Helene made landfall as a Category 4 hurricane in Florida. It has since been downgraded to a tropical storm.

The remnants of the storm have cause high winds and rain in Indiana. A High Wind Warning is in place for most of the area as the wind will pick up and peak from 3 p.m. - 10 p.m. As for the rain, 1"-3" is expected with the higher totals to the south.



The weather has prompted some cancellations:

-Organizers with the Circle City Classic said Friday's pep rally is canceled due to weather. It was scheduled to take place from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. outside Lucas Oil Stadium.

-The Indianapolis Motor Speedway announced that rain forced the cancellation of BC39 at the track on Friday.

“Our priority is to ensure the safety of all participants and fans, and we are committed to delivering this major event over the next few days, if required,” IMS President J. Douglas Boles said. “We will be doing everything in our power to ensure a successful event.”

An update on the event schedule will be provided at 6 p.m. ET Friday, with more information released at 10 a.m. ET Saturday.

-Indianapolis Public Schools postponed the 26th annual Spirit of Freedom. The event was scheduled for Friday but will now take place on Oct. 4.

-On Facebook, Noblesville Schools announced that Friday's Homecoming parade has been canceled due to high wind gusts and steady rain.

"While bad weather may have impacted our parade this year, nothing can dampen our Homecoming spirit and love for our schools," the district said.

-North Decatur High Schools homecoming game was rescheduled to Saturday at 3 p.m.

This story will be updated.