'Hurry up and fix the streets please': City leaders kick off the 2024 construction season

INDIANAPOLIS — The transition to warmer weather means road construction season is also ramping up in Indianapolis.

Orange cones are already out but prepare to see more.

“All across the city, Indy DPW engineers are finding ways to build better infrastructure for our residents,” Indy DPW Director, Brandon Herget, said in a press release.

The city says it’s investing $363 million in infrastructure this year.

In a press release sent to WRTV, the city says all the projects funded this year are a part of Mayor Hogsett’s five-year, $1.2 billion capital plan, delivering critical investment in Indianapolis’ infrastructure.

“Getting all of our residents more safely from point A to point B is the number one directive,” Herget added.

Indy DPW and its contractors will help construct:



134,797 linear feet of new and rehabbed sidewalks

93,305 linear feet of new trails

2,232 new ADA ramps

243 lane miles of new or rehabbed streets

42,281 linear feet of new storm sewers

19 bridge rehabilitation projects

21 miles of bike lane created

23 lane miles of strip patching

For people who live in Indianapolis, they welcome the sight of some much-needed improvements.

“Be careful, drive safe, and hurry up and fix the streets please,” Ella Taylor said.

To see the full list of projects for the 2024 construction season, click here.