Hussey-Mayfield Memorial Public Library opens new branch in Whitestown

Posted at 6:30 PM, Apr 20, 2024
WHITESTOWN — Saturday marked the first chapter for Whitestown’s first ever town library.

The new location for the Hussey-Mayfield Memorial Public Library expects to see 200,000 visitors a year.

In addition to the library’s 60,000 books, it also has many features, including a sound-recording room, maker’s studio with 3D printers and sewing machines and a children’s area.

“We’re going to host a lot of STEM classes in our maker’s studio. We will have story times and afterschool activities for teens. We’ll have a lot of different things people can check out,” Kristin Shelley, the library’s executive director, said.

Anyone interested in a library card can sign up in-person or online by clicking here.

