Hustler Hollywood to open in Indianapolis after years of legal pushback

INDIANAPOLIS — After a years-long battle with the city, Hustler Hollywood is officially opening in Indianapolis.

Hustler Hollywood — an adult entertainment store selling pleasure products, lingerie, and other sex novelties — was in a nearly five-year back and forth legal battle with the City of Indianapolis to open its store in a building next to a Chuck E. Cheese's in Castleton.

In March, the Indiana Court of Appeals upheld a lower court ruling ordering the city to issue permits to Hustler Hollywood, who had been trying to open a store on the northeast side of Indy since 2016.

Now, Hustler Hollywood will be opening its store, located at 5505 East 82nd Street, on Thursday, December 9.

Hustler was founded by the late Larry Flynt who was known for building an adult entertainment empire including a magazine, casinos, films, websites, and other enterprises all under the umbrella of "Hustler."

Flynt, a Midwest native, died in February at age 78. Although he didn't get the chance to see the Indianapolis store open, Hustler Hollywood says the opening of this location "meant a lot" to him.

"We couldn't be more thrilled to be opening a store in Indianapolis—this store meant a lot to Larry, and it means a lot to us. We hope that residents will stop by and see what we are all about if they aren't already familiar with us. We look forward to being a part of the community for many years to come," Philip Del Rio, Hustler's vice president of retail, stated in an opening announcement.

The Indianapolis store will be the 38th Hustler Hollywood store in the country.

The store plans to host a free grand opening event on Saturday, December 18, from 6 to 9 p.m. The event will be holiday-themed and include treats, photo opportunities with Santa, and a selfie area.

MORE: Lion's Den responds to criticism of new store while celebrating its 50th year