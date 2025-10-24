HVAF Manchester apartments nearly one year later

INDIANAPOLIS — It's been nearly a year since a fire displaced 48 veterans at Manchester apartments near 10th and North Pennsylvania in downtown Indy.

In that time, the organization running the facility has rebuilt part of it and is once again rebuilding lives.

Progress is being made at Manchester apartments.

On October 26, 2024, veterans hoping to end their homelessness watched their transitional apartment units at the Helping Veterans and Families (HVAF) building burn.

"It was traumatizing. They were here because they were hoping to end their homelessness and get a fresh start, and on the night of October 26th last year, they had a brand new trauma," said Emmy Hildebrand, CEO of HVAF.

Everyone made it out safely, but it sparked new trauma for the 48 vets displaced.

"Veterans who had very little lost it all again that night," said Hildebrand.

"The fire obviously burned off the roof, and I think it rained like three times right after the fire, so this whole place is like constantly water dripping from above, so this is refreshing to see. And we are so excited," said Hildebrand.

Helping Veterans and Families CEO, Emmy Hildebrand, said they relocated the veterans to hotels and permanent housing.

Community members rallied around them, donating clothing and money.

With renovations, the north tower is now full.

"It's warm. I don't have to worry about anything. I got food. I got shelter, I mean, I got AC in the summer. I got heat in the winter," said Dean Cooksey.

Dean Cooksey said it's been a great transition, from sleeping in a tent on the southside of Indianapolis. Cooksey served the U.S. Army in the 80s.

HVAF visited his campsite and heard he was a veteran.

"And then that next week he comes, snatched me up and brought me down here," said Cooksey.

He said the fire was unfortunate, but it's helped spark a new fire inside others. Modern comfort and a place to cook.

"I'm a good cook too," said Cooksey.

He keeps a reminder of his past

"A sign I used to hold," he said.

As inspiration moving forward.

"Homeless, hungry, please, help, anything helps. Thank you. God Bless," he said.

He encourages other veterans to reach out for help

As for the south tower, the building that had the most damage. 65 units instead of 51 will be available for veterans, along with a brand new food pantry.

"We will move our pantry space over here, which will allow us to have more pantry space and also on-site storage, which we've never had before. It's a big need in our community. I know everyone's thinking right now about SNAP benefits and food assistance, but last year we distributed 105,000 pounds of food and clothes through our pantry. So having a bigger, brighter space with more storage opportunity will better serve veterans for decades to come," she said.

Construction in the south tower is expected to be finished by August of 2026.

HVAF said the fire didn't stop its efforts to get veterans off the streets.

Indianapolis has seen a 26% reduction in veteran homelessness this year.