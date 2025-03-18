HVAF rebuilding after devastating fire displaced homeless veterans

INDIANAPOLIS — Months after a devastating fire at a housing facility left dozens of homeless veterans displaced, HVAF of Indiana said they are making significant progress in rebuilding, with a few upgrades as well.

The fire, which occurred on October 26, 2024 at Manchester Apartments,left 48 veterans displaced, prompting a community-wide response to restore the vital resource.

Now, HVAF says after extensive remediation efforts to address fire, smoke and water damage, rebuilding efforts are officially underway.

Currently, the North Corridor is reconstructed to provide 23 transitional housing beds. Further enhancements will include new electrical panels, windows, and advanced fire safety measures.

Additionally, the South Corridor, which sustained the most damage in the fire, is undergoing a redesign in partnership with a local veteran-owned design firm. Initial plans indicate the possibility of adding more housing units.

HVAF also hopes to improve the food and clothing pantry, allowing for better service to the veteran community.

These renovations will be largely funded through generous community donations that were received after the fire, the organization said.

HVAF CEO Emmy Hildebrand expressed gratitude for the support. "The support from our community has been remarkable. With this new chapter for Manchester Apartments, we are creating more opportunities for veterans to begin their journeys toward self-sufficiency," she said.

The community is encouraged to stay tuned for further updates on the progress of Manchester Apartments.