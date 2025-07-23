Hydration and safety: How outdoor workers are working through the extreme heat

INDIANAPOLIS — Brandon Moss is diligently directing traffic at the gate of the new multi-billion-dollar IU Health Hospital construction site downtown. As a flagger, he ensures safety while his crew tackles a massive project in sweltering conditions.

“This cooler helps us a lot,” Moss said while adjusting his protective neck flag and seeking shade from the relentless sun.

Nearby, staff from the Bearded Burger food truck are serving up meals to construction workers battling the heat, whipping up fresh smash burgers and providing much-needed nourishment for the crew working inside their food truck, away from the elements.

To combat the heat, the Bearded Burger team has implemented two-hour shifts, aiming to maintain safety, along with an ample supply of water and drinks on-site.

“We have a big fan and two others circulating air,” Mitchell Grosser of Bearded Burger said.

As temperatures rise, Dr. Mark Laio, Medical Director for IEMS, emphasizes the importance of hydration and breaks.

“Heat exhaustion can set in within minutes,” he warns. “Heat stress is cumulative. The longer you stay outside, the more it builds up. If we can’t cool down, problems will occur.”

With the construction site bustling, IEMS reports an uptick in heat-related emergencies during extreme heat days. “We typically see about half a dozen cases,” Dr. Laio shared.

For those working outdoors, Moss offers crucial advice, "Stay hydrated, take breaks in the shade and listen to your body. Safety comes first."