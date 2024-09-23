I-465 crash involving car, semi kills woman

INDIANAPOLIS — A woman was killed in a crash on I-465 northbound in Indianapolis on Sunday morning.

Indiana State Troopers responded to I-465 northbound near the 42.8 mile marker on reports of a serious crash just before 7 a.m.

ISP says several 911 callers reported a car struck the back of a parked semi, was wedged underneath the trailer and was on fire. Crews from the Indianapolis Fire Department extinguished the fire.

The only occupant in the crashed vehicle was the driver, who was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the semi was not injured.

A preliminary investigation by ISP determined 29-year-old Alexis Hollins, of Merrillville, was driving a 2022 Chevrolet Corvette in the left lane of I-465 northbound.

She suddenly crossed all lanes of traffic to the right, possibly losing control of the car, and struck the rear end of the semi that was stopped on the right shoulder, ISP says. The force of the impact caused the Corvette to go under the back of the trailer, catching fire.

Investigators believe high speed contributed to the crash.

The circumstances of the crash are still under investigation. The northbound lanes were restricted for several hours.

