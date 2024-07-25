Watch Now
News and HeadlinesIndianapolis Local News

Actions

I-465 eastbound crash leaves 1 dead on Indy’s south side

south side crash.jpg
INDOT
south side crash.jpg
Posted at
and last updated

INDIANAPOLIS — One person has died as a result of a crash on I-465 eastbound on the south side of Indianapolis Thursday evening.

According to the Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT), the crash occurred at around 5:30 p.m. on Interstate 465 between South Meridian Street and Old US 31.

Indiana State Police officials say one person died in the crash.

All lanes of 465 eastbound are closed and will remain closed for the next two hours.

WATCH | WRTV's latest headlines

Latest Headlines | July 25, 11am

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.