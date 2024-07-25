I-465 eastbound crash leaves 1 dead on Indy’s south side

INDIANAPOLIS — One person has died as a result of a crash on I-465 eastbound on the south side of Indianapolis Thursday evening.

According to the Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT), the crash occurred at around 5:30 p.m. on Interstate 465 between South Meridian Street and Old US 31.

Indiana State Police officials say one person died in the crash.

All lanes of 465 eastbound are closed and will remain closed for the next two hours.

WATCH | WRTV's latest headlines