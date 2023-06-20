I-465 eastbound on city's south and southwest side scheduled to reopen Thursday

INDIANAPOLIS — A headache for Indy drivers will soon ease as work on the southwest side of Indy finishes up.

Crews are on schedule to finish road work on I-465 eastbound between I-70 and I-65 on the southwest and south side of Indy before Thursday morning, according to INDOT.

The closure, which began on June 2, was part of the I-69 Finish Line project.

Beginning July 7, all lanes of traffic moving west bound on I-465 between I-65 and I-70 will close to do similar work to what is being completed on east bound lanes.