Watch Now
Indianapolis News and HeadlinesIndianapolis Local News

Actions

I-465 eastbound on city's south and southwest side scheduled to reopen Thursday

INDOT says lanes should reopen prior to morning rush hour
I465 Construction.JPG
RTV6
I465 Construction.JPG
Posted at 11:30 AM, Jun 20, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-20 11:30:04-04

INDIANAPOLIS — A headache for Indy drivers will soon ease as work on the southwest side of Indy finishes up.

Crews are on schedule to finish road work on I-465 eastbound between I-70 and I-65 on the southwest and south side of Indy before Thursday morning, according to INDOT.

The closure, which began on June 2, was part of the I-69 Finish Line project.

Beginning July 7, all lanes of traffic moving west bound on I-465 between I-65 and I-70 will close to do similar work to what is being completed on east bound lanes.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

CLICK HERE