I-465 westbound to reopen to traffic Thursday morning

Posted at 7:54 AM, Jul 25, 2023
INDIANAPOLIS — INDOT announced Monday they are working toward opening Interstate 465 westbound ahead of schedule this week.

In a release, INDOT says they plan to open the busy southwest side interstate stretch before morning rush hour on Thursday — two days ahead of schedule.

The recent closures of I-465 east and west bound have been part of the process in eventually widening I-465 to four lanes by the end of 2024.

INDOT asks drivers to continue to be cautious in the area as crews continue to work nearby — including redoing pavement on Harding Street under I-465.

