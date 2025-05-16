I-465: Overnight lane closures scheduled for next week

INDIANAPOLIS — On Friday, the Indiana Department of Transportation announced overnight lane closures on I-465 are scheduled for next week.

According to INDOT, the closures are due to the placement of permanent pavement markings on the north and east sides of Indianapolis.

The following lane closures are scheduled next week, weather permitting:



Monday, May 19 at 9 p.m. to Tuesday, May 20 at 6 a.m.

Single left-lane closure on I-465 SB from Fall Creek (MM 39.2) to Pendleton Pike (MM 41.5) Single left-lane closure on I-465 WB from River Road (MM 34.2) to U.S. 31 (MM 31.1)

Tuesday, May 20 at 9 p.m. to Wednesday, May 21 at 6 a.m.

Single left-lane closure on I-465 SB from Pendleton Pike (MM 41.5) to I-70 (MM 43.7) Single left-lane closure on I-465 EB from U.S. 31 (MM 31.1) to River Road (MM 34.2)

Wednesday, May 21 at 9 p.m. to Thursday, May 22 at 6 a.m.

Double left-lane closure on I-465 WB from River Road (MM 34.2) to U.S. 31 (MM 31.1)

Thursday, May 22 at 9 p.m. to Friday, May 23 at 6 a.m.

Double left-lane closure on I-465 EB from U.S. 31 (MM 31.1) to River Road (MM 34.2)



As a reminder, INDOT asks drivers to use extra caution while traveling in and around work zones; slow down and avoid distractions.

All road work is weather dependent and is subject to change.