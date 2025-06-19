I-465 speed limit to increase from 55 to 65 mph starting in July

INDIANAPOLIS — Starting in July, the speed limit on the majority of I-465 in Indianapolis will increase from 55 to 65 mph, the Indiana Department of Transportation announced.

The speed increase follows the passage of House Enrolled Act 1461 during the 2025 legislative session. New speed limit signs will be installed along most of the I-465 loop on or after Tuesday, July 1.

INDOT says minimal traffic disruptions are anticipated during the installation process, with daytime shoulder closures expected. This installation is slated to take approximately one week, weather permitting.

Once the new signs are in place, the speed limit will be raised to 65 mph throughout most of I-465. However, there will be exceptions in areas where construction or design limitations are currently in effect. Specifically, the upcoming Level Up 31 and ongoing Clear Path I-465/I-69 work zones will maintain existing work zone speed limits until construction is completed.

INDOT

Additionally, variable speed limits will remain operational between I-70 and I-65 on the southeast side of Indianapolis, allowing speed limits to adjust by five miles per hour based on current travel conditions, with a maximum speed limit of 65 mph.

Notably, the speed limit will continue to be set at 55 mph between 86th Street and 96th Street on the northwest side of Indianapolis due to existing roadway design constraints. The design of I-465 generally supports a speed limit of 65 mph, except in the northwest corner where it intersects with I-865, which is engineered for speeds of 55 mph.

Drivers are advised to watch for active crews working on sign installation in early July. All construction activities and schedules are weather-dependent and may be subject to change.