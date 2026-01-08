Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
I-465 westbound closed after crash near Beech Grove

Traffic backed up between South Emerson Avenue and South 9th Avenue
BEECH GROVE — All westbound lanes of Interstate 465 are closed Thursday morning due to an injury crash near mile point 52.

The crash occurred between Exit 52 at South Emerson Avenue and South 9th Avenue in Beech Grove, according to INDOT.

The road closure was reported at 7:35 a.m. Thursday.

INDOT confirmed the crash involves injuries, though no details about the extent of injuries or number of vehicles involved have been released.

All westbound lanes remain shut down as emergency crews work the scene.

Drivers should seek alternate routes and expect significant delays in the area.

This is a developing story.

