I-465 westbound closed in Carmel due to gas leak, may last until evening hours

CARMEL — A gas line break has closed all westbound lanes of I-465 at Meridian Street in Carmel and could disrupt the evening commute for drivers.

According to Carmel Police Department, the inside lane of eastbound I-465 is also shut down at the same location. Springmill Road is completely closed over I-465. Traffic is being diverted to US 31.

Tim Griffin with Carmel Fire Department said the closure could last up to four hours. It may extend into rush hour. "People should probably think about a different route home," Griffin said.

The gas leak was likely caused by construction on Meridian Street, according to Griffin. An underground drill likely hit the gas line.

Griffin said there is no danger to the public, however people in the area may smell natural gas.

Updates will be provided as they become available.

