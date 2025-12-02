I-65 crash with injuries closes right lane near Franklin

FRANKLIN, Ind. — A crash with injuries has closed the right lane of northbound I-65 near Franklin Tuesday afternoon.

According to the Indiana Department of Transportation, the crash occurred between S 800 E and Greensburg Road, approximately two miles south of the Franklin area.

Indiana State Police confirmed the crash involves injuries, though no further details about the extent of injuries or number of vehicles involved have been released.

Drivers should expect delays and are advised to use caution when traveling through the area.

The right lane remains closed in the northbound direction as crews work to clear the scene.

This is a developing story. WRTV will provide updates as more information becomes available.