Multiple injuries, fatality reported after crash between bus & vehicle on I-65 in White Co.

Indiana State Police/Photo Provided
Posted at 1:33 PM, Jun 11, 2021
WHITE COUNTY — Indiana State Police say I-65 northbound at the 188 mile marker is shut down after a fatal crash involving a bus filled with passengers.

WRTV is told at least one person is dead and there are multiple injuries.

ISP suggests drivers take an alternate route, and there will be extended delays north and southbound as the investigation continues.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

