I-65 reopens after cleanup from large semi fire in Jasper County

JASPER COUNTY — I-65 reopened Tuesday following a significant semi-truck fire on I-65 in Jasper County.

The Indiana State Police responded to the incident Monday afternoon, which involved a 2021 Volvo semi-truck operated by Swift Transportation that caught fire due to mechanical issues.

Multiple fire departments were dispatched to contain the large fire. Fortunately, the driver escaped without injuries, but the incident caused significant traffic disruptions, temporarily closing both northbound and southbound lanes of the interstate.

Semi-truck fire on I-65 in Jasper County

Preliminary investigations indicate that the driver pulled over after noticing the brakes on one side of the tractor glowing red, which led to the fire. Despite efforts to extinguish the flames, the fire rapidly spread to the vehicle and trailer, igniting paint cans and causing an intense blaze that impacted nearby trees and the asphalt roadway.

Indiana State Police

As of this morning, the roadway has been cleared of debris, and operations by the Indiana Department of Transportation to repair the damaged asphalt have been completed. Officials said 700 sq. ft. of asphalt, 4 inches deep and 6 inches in some spots, had to be replaced overnight.

The southbound lanes, which had been diverted at S.R. 2, are now open for traffic.