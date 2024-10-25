I-65 southbound in downtown Indianapolis to reopen nearly 5 days ahead of schedule

INDIANAPOLIS — I-65 southbound between West and Alabama Streets in downtown Indianapolis will be reopening ahead of schedule, the Indiana Department of Transportation announced.

Officials say the West Street entrance ramp is expected to be reopened by 3 p.m. Friday, followed by the southbound lanes of I-65.

All lanes and ramps should be open by 4 a.m. on Saturday.

The section of I-65 southbound and multiple ramps closed Tuesday, Oct. 15, and was expected to remain closed for 16 days for bridge deck patching and joint repairs.

INDOT crews will reopen the roadway five days ahead of schedule.

