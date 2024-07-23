I-69/ I-465 interchange to open next month on Indy's southwest side

INDIANAPOLIS — After years on construction, the I-69 extension is almost complete.

The Indiana Department of Transportation announced the

I-69/I-465 interchange will officially open on the southwest side of Indianapolis next month.

This is the sixth and final section of the I-69 connection between Evansville and Indianapolis. It will begin in Martinsville and end at I-465 in Indianapolis.

I-69 Finish Line Project

INDOT says the initial work for the interchange began in 2022 as part of the I-69 Finish Line project, which upgraded more than 26 miles of State Road 37 to interstate standards through Morgan, Johnson and Marion Counties.

The new interchange consists of two flyover ramps connecting I-69 and I-465 just west of the existing SR37/Harding St. interchange.

South of I-465, newly constructed I-69 diverts from the current path of SR 37 north of Edgewood Ave. State Road 37, north of SR 144, will officially become I-69 upon opening interchange.

The full I-69 extension was a lengthy project, beginning in 2008 with groundbreaking in southwestern Indiana.