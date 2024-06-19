'I could be there one day': Indy teen selected as basket carrier for USA Swimming Olympic Trials

INDIANAPOLIS — As hundreds of swimmers take center stage at Lucas Oil stadium for the 2024 USA Swimming Olympic Trials, dozens of athletes are getting the chance to be a part of a once in a lifetime moment.

The swimmers are not the only people viewing this as a big moment.

“A basket carrier is someone who is responsible for the deck being cleaned throughout Olympic trials and also taking care of the belonging of the athletes while they are swimming,” Lawrence Swim team coach Jazzy Kitt said.

That’s right, basket carriers and hundreds of athletes get to be a part of trials.

“I was selected to be a basket carrier for the Olympic Trials,” David Sullivan said.

The 14-year-old was one of the dozens of teens from the Hoosier state that were selected.

“It means I could be there one day,” Sullivan said.

David is set to be freshman in the fall and has goals of making the Olympics one day. Standing at 6’1" and with a size 15 shoe, he goes by the nickname “Rocket”.

“I want to make sure that he really learns from this experience, learns from this moment and that he really takes advantage of this moment,” David’s Dad, Ken Sullivan Jr. Said. The teen says he’s been only swimming for three years and he will tell you that he is pretty accomplished.

“In my first nine months I made state,” Sullivan said.

He is hoping that this moment and opportunity will help lead him into future success.

“Never give up even though hard times will come,” Sullivan said.

The Olympic Trials will take place at from June 15-23.