'I know the impact it had on me': East side native takes on new role leading east side youth programming

Working with kids on the east side is a full-circle moment for Brian Parks.

"Knowing that I'm able to serve youth that grew up in the same area as I did, is a value that I can never put a price on. So I almost see my younger self in them," Parks said.

At a young age, Parks says he realized his passion to serve others.

"Because I know the impact it had on me," he said.

He's a few months in as City Life East Lead for Youth for Christ.

In his role, he works with the Juvenile Justice Ministry, a basketball ministry and City Life Wheels.

City Life Wheels allows kids to test out their automotive skills.

The program serves students ages 12 to 19 who primarily live on the near east side. Many of the students attend Arsenal Tech High School or Purdue Polytechnic, but the program is open to all students.

"Growing up, I've always wanted to be a mechanic," Samuel Tandy said.

Tandy just marked two years in the City Life Wheels program. He says Parks and the other mentors help him through challenging times.

"They always give some good life advice. I like how when I make a mistake, they help me through and they don't chastise me. They show me what I could have done better and build up my confidence," Tandy said.

Parks recognizes the negative and positive influences in his community.

"As a kid, you're just a sponge," Parks said. "It just made me realize at a young age, I need to reach out and seek mentorship," Parks said.

Now, he's in a position to reach back and provide that same guidance to the young people trying to find their way.

"I truly feel that the mentor's relationship with kids, not only is it work-related, it's holistic," Parks said. "Starting from the age of 13 or 14, being able to work on cars, learn the basics, and then eventually go into a job where they can use those skills for employment to take care of their families. It gets no better than that."

City Life Wheels meets every Tuesday at the City Life Center on East Washington Street.

