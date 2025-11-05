"I thought it was a scam.": Local Marine veteran receives surprise medical debt relief

INDIANAPOLIS — November is National Veterans and Military Family Month, and a major initiative in central Indiana is providing life-changing debt relief to honor veterans' service and sacrifice.

Richard Bryant, a proud U.S. Marine Corps veteran, recently received an unexpected letter in the mail that he initially thought was a scam.

"They said they had paid off one of my medical bills. I'm like, 'This is a scam,'" Bryant said. "It literally sat on my workbench out in the garage for three weeks, maybe."

The letter was legitimate. Bryant was able to pay off more than $2,000 in medical debt through a partnership between Verizon, Team Penske and the Indianapolis Colts.

"It's real. It has been paid for in full with no questions asked," said Andy Brady, president of Verizon Great Lakes. "We go out and frankly, do a random act of kindness, and along with partners like the Indianapolis Colts, the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, the Penske family, we're giving back quite a bit of money."

In April, Verizon, Team Penske and the Indianapolis Colts pledged $6 million to erase medical debt for Indiana veterans over two years through a partnership with Forgive Co.

In September, Verizon announced it was elevating its commitment by pledging $22 million in debt relief throughout the Great Lakes market through 2026.

"The average person has about $3,000 or $4,000 in debt. It adds up to quite a lot of people that we're changing their lives," Brady said.

For Bryant, who served as an infantryman and scout sniper around the world, the timing couldn't have been better.

"This money couldn't have come at a better time," Bryant said. "I mean, I was way past due on credit cards just trying to survive."

The relief represents more than financial assistance for the veteran, whose pride in his service is evident on his Jeep with Marine Corps stickers and American flag emblems.

"It helps take the pain away from some of the things that I've done during my time of service, that you know, it wasn't for nothing. It was all for the people here in the United States," Bryant said.

Veterans selected for debt relief will be contacted directly by Forgive Co. No application or enrollment is required.