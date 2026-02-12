'I too have a dream': Indianapolis woman empowering next generation through education for Black History Month

INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis educator is using Black History Month as an opportunity to teach children about African American leaders and innovators who may not be covered in typical classroom curriculum.

WATCH FULL STORY BELOW

Indianapolis educator empowering next generation for Black History Month

"I've had a tutoring business for the last six years here in Indianapolis, and I'm very, very passionate about education, comprehension and just providing those resources to students so that they can be their best self," Makailya Rice told WRTV on Thursday.

Makailya Rice has now created a series of informational worksheets focusing on Black historical figures for Black History Month. Rice's worksheets go beyond basic biographical information by incorporating critical thinking exercises designed for elementary-level students.

"The questions: what was Rosa Parks standing up for? Why did she do it? And do you believe it's right? So kind of like a little reflection in there, too," Rice said. "It instills a critical thinking level on an elementary level."

Rice believes these lessons are particularly relevant in today's world, encouraging students to see themselves as capable of making the same impact as historical figures.

"Why not read these four boxes and know that you can make the same difference that they did in your same world?" Rice asked. "Just like the students doing the protests, Martin Luther King protested."

WRTV

For Rice, the meaning of Black History Month is simple yet powerful.

"Being a pillar like Ruby Bridges or Martin Luther King, because I too have a dream."

Her ultimate message to students is one of empowerment and possibility.

"Imagine what you wanna do and go for it, because truthfully, this was all once just an idea in my brain. And to see it come to life and be on the news is exciting," Rice said with a smile.

___