“I Was Worried About My Friends”: Speedway community rallies behind local business after crash

SPEEDWAY — Just days after a car crashed through the front entrance of Best Nails, the longtime Speedway nail salon is back open and serving customers.

The incident happened around 8 a.m. on Sunday morning over Labor Day weekend.

According to Speedway Police, the driver was uninsured and lost control of the vehicle.

Police say the salon was closed at the time, and no one was injured.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation. Speedway Police say there’s no indication the driver was under the influence.

The crash left the front of the building heavily damaged, with boards now covering what was once the entrance.

Photos posted online quickly drew attention from community members, many of whom expressed concern for the salon’s staff and owners.

“I was worried about Maggie and Ann and Vickie, whether they were there or not,” said Kelli Collins, a longtime customer.

Collins, who’s been going to Best Nails for over seven years, says the staff has built close relationships with many in the community.

“It’s a place people come not just for nails, but to check in with each other,” she said.

Despite the damage, the salon reopened to customers within days. Many regulars like Collins are making a point to stop by.

“It’s a community,” Collins said. “We try to take care of each other.”