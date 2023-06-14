IACS in “dire need” of adopters, says shelter is over-capacity

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Animal Care Services (IACS) needs adopters as they say they are over-capacity with no open space to house incoming animals.

“Our situation is dire,” IACS Deputy Director Kate Trennepohl said.

Trennepohl says the shelter is out of dog kennels, dog crates and cat kennels to house animals. The number of animals in the building is not sustainable for employees to care for.

The shelter says their crisis will continue to worsen if they do not receive support from the community. They receive requests for new animals daily. Their Animal Control Officers are also bringing animals in 24 hours a day.

Most of the animals housed at IACS are spayed or neutered, so they can go home the same day with their adopters. The animals also receive age-appropriate vaccines and microchips.

IACS is open for walk-up adoptions Fridays through Wednesdays from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., and Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Those who are considering adopting are encouraged to submit a pre-adoption questionnaire and visit the shelter to speak with the adoption staff.

IACS says there are over 180 animals available for adoption.

They also have a “Cuddle Before you Commit” program that allows adopters to foster an animal for two-weeks with the intention to adopt.

IACS says those who are not able to adopt can still help by doing the following:



Spread the word throughout the community.

Try to rehome your pets if you need to surrender.

Cancel your surrender intake appointment.

If you find a lost pet, try to find the owners before contacting the shelter.

For more information on IACS, click here.

