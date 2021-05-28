IACS in 'space crisis,' asking for help

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Animal Care Services is asking for your help as the shelter deals with a “space crisis.”

IACS said for every animal that comes into the shelter, another one must leave. Crates are currently lining the hallways, and officials say they need help or tough decisions will have to be made.

They’re offering free adoptions and said that if you find a stray animal in your neighborhood, try to locate the owner before contacting IACS. This can be done by checking for a collar or tag, posting a photo of the pet on social media, or taking the animal to a vet to check for a microchip.

"A lot of owners don't have transportation [or] don't have access to get to the shelter especially during business hours, so we don't want to move that animal across the city where that owner can't get to them when that animal probably lives just a couple of blocks away," Katie Trennepohl, IACS Deputy Director, said. "So the best way to reunite an animal with an owner is to post on the neighborhood Facebook pages, post on Nextdoor, definitely post on Indy Lost Pet Alert, share the animal on your own social media, do flyers and things like that."

Pam Crimm visited IACS after seeing a post from the shelter on social media and went home with a new furry friend.

"I saw on Facebook that they were full and we've been thinking about getting a dog for awhile, so we decided to come on down and see if there were any that we liked," Crimm said.