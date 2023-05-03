IACS issues urgent plea for adoptions as shelter is beyond capacity

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Animal Care Services (IACS) issued an urgent plea for adoptions as the shelter is overflowing with pets.

IACS has announced they are beyond capacity, with no open spaces to house incoming animals.

“If the dogs we currently have aren’t adopted, we will be forced to euthanize for space,” IACS Deputy Director Katie Trennepohl said. “We have no more room, and there are more dogs that need our help.”

The shelter says they are unable to schedule any new surrender appointments for another six weeks. On average, they are being asked to take in 45 animals per day, on top of the pets their Animal Control Officers bring in.

According to IACS, adoptable animals have received age-appropriate vaccines and microchips. Most animals are spayed or neutered and can go home the same day, and any that are not will be available to go home right after their surgery.

IACS is open for walk-up adoptions Fridays through Wednesdays from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., or Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Anyone considering adoption should submit the pre-adoption questionnaire and visit the shelter at 2600 S. Harding St. to speak with the adoption staff. You do not need to wait for a response to the questionnaire before coming in.

The questionnaire and all adoptable animals can be found on the shelter’s website.

If you are not able to adopt, the shelter says you can help by:

