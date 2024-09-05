IACS limits animal intake to emergency-only after sudden death of dog

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Animal Care Services announced they will temporarily only be taking animals in an emergency.

Indianapolis Animal Care Services, also known as IACS, has limited its intake of animals to an emergency-only basis.

IACS says a dog suddenly and unexpectedly passed away less than 24 hours after first exhibiting signs of illness, causing the shelter to suspend intake except for emergency situations.

Officials with IACS sent samples from the dog out for testing but has not received the results yet. While waiting for the test results, staff will manage and potentially treat the current shelter population.

“Under the guidance of shelter medicine experts, shelter management is putting together protocols and planning how they will be implemented, depending on test results,” IACS said. “In the meantime, the shelter will still accept animals that have been injured or present a public safety risk.”

Animals are still eligible for adoption during this time. Currently, the shelter has 162 dogs and 43 cats available for adoption.

The shelter, located at 2600 S. Harding St., will be open for adoptions from 10 a.m.-5:30 p.m. daily.

