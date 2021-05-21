IACS looking for adopters after it takes in more than 40 cats and kittens from one home

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Animal Care Services (IACS) is looking for ‘furever’ homes to place more than 40 cats and kittens after they were surrendered by their owner to Animal Care Officers.

Photo provided/IACS

All of the felines have been checked out by medical staff and are available for adoption.

“We’ve been fortunate over the past year to be able to plan ahead when taking in large amounts of animals,” IACS Deputy Director Katie Trennepohl, said. “Unfortunately, with kitten season in full swing, this morning’s intake is pushing us close to capacity in our cat rooms.”

Photo provided/IACS

Right now, adoptions are free.

For more information on adopting one of these cats or kittens, visit https://www.indy.gov./activity/adopt-a-pet and fill out our online adoption application.

Photo provided/IACS

But, if you can’t commit to being a long-term, fostering kittens is another available option. All supplies and training are provided to help you care for the kittens until they are old enough to be adopted. To apply, visit https://www.indy.gov./activity/apply-to-foster-an-animal.