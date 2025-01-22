IACS needs urgent help, meet fosters stepping in to be part of the solution

INDIANAPOLIS—Dangerously cold temperatures in Central Indiana this week are starting to take a toll on animal shelters and rescues.

Since the start of this year, IACS has been pushing out more urgent deadlines for dogs in their care, which means if they don't get adopted or rescued, they may be euthanized.

The increase in posts started causing concern on social media, which the shelter acknowledged. They hope the posts reach people who want to help.

"We saw the level of need that was posted online and we saw a slate of five dogs that were scheduled to be put down and it broke our hearts," said Steven Flowers, who fostered one of the dogs.

Flowers decided to bring home a pit mix named Santa.

"He's adapted well, hasn't shown aggression, he snuggles," said Flowers.

Out in Greenfield, Cassie Price-Campbell started to foster dogs this week.

"That was my New Year's resolution," said Price-Campbell.

She's adopted through IACS before and is now fostering in Hancock County.

"Since I changed my schedule for work I have some time now to foster and save lives at the shelter," said Price-Campbell.

It's fosters like these that IACS needs more of.

WATCH | IACS leaders call for adoption help as shelters remain overcrowded

IACS leaders call for adoption help as shelters remain overcrowded

"We have been at capacity for years at this point. We’re still there, we're still getting a lot of strays in and especially with the cold weather we’re going to be seeing more coming in as well," said Colleen Walker the public information officer for IACS.

Walker says they put out the call for urgent rescue when dogs' health is declining or they're not doing well in the shelter environment. Euthanasia is the last option for them.

"It’s the fact of what we’re dealing with right now," said Walker. "Overcrowding, a lot of animals are out and about and that does affect the decisions we have to make at the shelter."

"It's clear what we’re doing is not working and it's not the fault of the shelter they’re doing the best they can with the tools they have. It's really horrible as a society our community has created this problem," said Flowers.

Seeing the problem is why Flowers is working to be a part of the solution.

"I would like us to use more provocative language when we talk about these issues. I don’t think humane euthanziation is a real thing if it's because of human created problems. It should probably say this dog is being put to death because of human responsibility," said Flowers.

A number of steps are being taken to help with the overcrowding. The new IACS shelter which will be double in size is under construction. On January 1, an ordinance went into effect that requires people selling puppies in Indianapolis to register with IACS to ensure they're not being irresponsible.

If you would like to foster you can apply here.

