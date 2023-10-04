IACS suspends animal intake after finding bacterial strain within the shelter

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Animal Cares Services (IACS) has suspended all animal intake after a bacterial strain was identified within the shelter.

IACS says out of an abundance of caution, the shelter will not be accepting animals for the rest of the week. This comes after streptococcus equi zooepidemicus was found inside the building.

Officials say they began providing animals with antibiotics on Oct. 1. Samples were sent to Purdue University for testing.

Animals treated with antibiotics will still be eligible for adoption during suspended intake, according to IACS.

IACS says they will resume animal intake on Monday, Oct. 9.

“IACS is coordinating with animal welfare partners to triage animals that might otherwise have come to the shelter during this time,” the organization said in a statement.

No additional information on the bacteria strain has been provided.

