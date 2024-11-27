IACS waiving impound fees for free adoptions during Thanksgiving weekend

INDIANAPOLIS — To boost adoptions, Indianapolis Animal Care Services will be waiving impound fees during Thanksgiving weekend.

IACS announced all fees for reclaimed animals will be waived from 10 a.m. on Nov. 30 to 6 p.m. on Dec. 2.

Together with the shelter’s no-fee adoptions, the waiver will help provide a second chance for animals in need of a forever home.

WRTV

“We know the holiday season can be a busy time, and we want to make it easier for families to reconnect with lost pets or to bring home a new companion,” IACS Deputy Director Kelly Diamond said. “By waiving impound fees and offering no-fee adoptions, we’re making it as simple as possible for people to bring their pets home or give a shelter animal the loving family they deserve.”

Those interested in adopting an animal can visit the shelter at 2600 S. Harding St. The shelter will close at 1 p.m. on Nov. 27 and reopen at 10 a.m. on Nov. 30.

For more information, click here.