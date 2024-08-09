BROWNSBURG — If you travel to the town of Brownsburg, expect construction on Main Street.

The Hendricks County town is updating utility lines ahead of repavement in the area.

The project is closing the westbound lane of Main Street and US 136 between Grant and Seumin Streets.

The town says eastbound traffic is still able to use Main Street and that the work will be happening through March 2025.

Small business owners and drivers say it's creating lots of frustration.

"It just started the end of last week and it's been somewhat of a nightmare already," Jamie Goldman said. “People are going to go out of their way to not drive down this road at all."

Goldman co-owns Brie & Bartlett Fine Grazing and Charcuterie, one of the many businesses hit by the ongoing construction at 136th and Main St.

Goldman says her, along with many other business owners, found out about the project through Facebook and took their concerns to the town.

“They said they would put up signs to help with letting people know that we're still open," Goldman said. "They do have a sign posted but the print is super small and hard to read.”

We reached out to the town about the project and concerns and it sent us this statement in part:

The Town met with small businesses in May of 2024, creating a distribution list to provide direct project notifications. The Town has also created digital detour route flyers for businesses to provide customers. Businesses will continue to have direct or alternative access throughout the Town’s infrastructure project. We understand the inconvenience of a project of this magnitude; however, the infrastructure updates are needed to better serve Brownsburg business owners and residents.

During the changes, small business owners like Goldman are trying to hold each other up.

“We've started our own Facebook group where all the business owners are trying to work on ways to promote each other," Goldman said.

The town of Brownsburg says part of the work is to install new water mains on College Avenue from Green Street to Jefferson Street.

It will also separate storm and sewer lines across College Avenue.