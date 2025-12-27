IFD Battalion Chief dies on his way to work

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Fire Department is mourning the loss of a team member after he died this morning.

According to the IFD, Battalion Chief Barry Riddle, 62, died when he was on his way to work today.

Riddle was the Chief for Battalion 4 C Shift and he served on the department since February of 1986.

"We are devastated to hear of the unexpected loss of our friend and fellow IFD firefighter, Battalion Chief Barry Riddle. Barry was a well-loved member of our department and proudly served for 39 years. He was a good firefighter and even better man. Our deepest condolences to his wife Cheryl, sons Nicholas and Jacob, grandson Atlas and the entire Riddle family. For all of us who served with Barry, we are deeply saddened by his loss. He will be sorely missed." IFD Chief Ernest Malone

Riddle served for 39 years, and was a member of IFD Recruit Class #58.

Indianapolis Fire Department

His cause of death has not been released.