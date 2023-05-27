IFD battles fire at near east side Indy car dealership

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Fire Department battled a fire at a near east side Indianapolis car dealership on Saturday morning.

According to the department, they were dispatched around 11 a.m. to the Sandoval Auto Sales at 3220 Southeastern Ave after receiving multiple 911 calls reporting a fire.

The first unit arrived to the scene and found the two story structure with visible fire and smoke showing through the roof.

The department said a total of 15 fire unites were dispatches.

They began an aggressive attack using water on the fire by 11:08 a.m.

IFD was able to get the fire under control by 11:53 a.m. they said.

The department reported no injuries.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation. The department did say the owner of the building was on the scene.