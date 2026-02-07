IFD battles large church fire in Beech Grove

BEECH GROVE — Indianapolis Fire Department crews fought a large fire at Independent Nazarene Church Friday night into Saturday morning, requiring 84 firefighters and five hours to extinguish.

The fire at 5152 E. Hornet Avenue began around 10:43 p.m. with heavy flames showing through the roof. Engine 15 arrived to find fire running through the attic on both ends of the structure.

The fire was controlled at 1:41 a.m. and fully extinguished at 3:33 a.m. with no injuries were reported.

The church fire was one of six fires IFD battled within 24 hours. In just 38 days this year, the department has responded to 38 residence fires, 18 apartment fires, 11 building fires and 146 trash fires. Fifteen civilians have been injured and two fatalities have occurred.

The cause remains under investigation by IFD and IMPD Fire Investigations.