IFD battles southwest side fire

Posted at 10:38 AM, Mar 10, 2024
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Fire Department battled a fire at a southwest side home Saturday night.

Fortunately no one was home when the fire broke out at 3445 W. Thompson Rd., the department said.

Multiple calls were made to 911 by drivers on I-465 that spotted the fully engulfed residence from the Kentucky Ave and Harding St. exits.

IFD said when they arrived to the home, they had some difficulty accessing water quickly. The closest fire hydrant was almost 2 miles away.

Additional tankers were requested with a total of 6 tankers from several fire departments.

By 9:42 p.m., the fire was under control.

No one was injured.

