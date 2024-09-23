IFD divers rescue man from retention pond on far east side

INDIANAPOLIS — A man is being hospitalized after being rescued from a pond on the far east side by Indianapolis Fire Department divers.

According to IFD, around 6 p.m., a 911 caller reported that a man and a companion were fishing at Spanish Oak Apartments when one of the men entered the water for a swim and did not resurface.

Upon arrival, divers were able to locate the man within ten minutes of him entering the water.

The adult male victim was reported to be 10-12 feet below the water's surface.

First responders gave the man CPR and he was transported to the hospital. According to IFD, the victim is believed to have been in the water for about 34 minutes before rescue.

Officials credit the witnesses with providing vital information to help successfully locate the victim.