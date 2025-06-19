IFD firefighter shocked with downed power line while assisting in storm cleanup

INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis Fire Department firefighter sustained injuries Wednesday evening while assisting at the scene of a house with downed power lines, officials say.

IFD was dispatched to 6350 East Berwyn at 5:17 p.m. and found a tree limb on fire with downed and arcing power lines across the structure. The crews informed AES and awaited their arrival.

According to IFD, at around 6:52 p.m., the 29-year-old firefighter was on the roof of the home using a chainsaw when he was shocked and fell about 12 feet to the ground.

He was treated at the scene and transported to an area hospital in serious condition.

The four-year veteran of IFD is now listed in stable condition, alert, oriented and talking.

At this time, IFD said it's unclear whether or not he will be admitted for further evaluation.

IFD said 11 MESA Fire Dispatch reports 309 active incidents between the hours of 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. this evening, which include all storm-related calls — power lines, utility pole, trees — EMS, and Fire runs. Within that were also 3 working house fires.

IFD posted these photos on social media of their efforts in storm cleanup.