IFD firefighter suffers slight injuries while battling near northside fire

INDIANAPOLIS — A firefighter was injured while putting out a fire on the near northside of Indianapolis Sunday night.

Crews with the Indianapolis Fire Department responded to the 2000 block of Columbia Avenue just before 7:30 p.m. on reports of a building fire.

WRTV

Upon arrival, crews located a single-story barn that was on fire. The barn was used as a repair garage.

One IFD firefighter was slightly injured in the fire and was transported to Methodist hospital as precaution.

21st and Columbia fire for web

The fire was controlled in about 20 minutes, according to IFD.

No civilians were injured. The building was unoccupied at the time of the fire.

WRTV

The events leading up to the fire are still being investigated by IFD.