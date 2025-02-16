IFD firefighters save one of their own after cardiac arrest

INDIANAPOLIS — Saturday morning, Indianapolis Fire Department firefighters saved the life of a fellow firefighter who suffered a cardiac arrest during a basketball practice at the IFD Training Academy.

The practice session was part of their preparation for the upcoming Hoops and Heroes Charity Basketball game, scheduled for April 26th, which benefits domestic violence prevention and assistance.

At approximately 10 a.m., IFD Engine 44 and Engine 2 were dispatched along with IFD Safety North to the scene at 9050 E 33rd St. During the practice, a firefighter began feeling nauseous and suddenly collapsed face down, losing consciousness. Quick to act, eight off-duty firefighters immediately called 911 and assessed the downed colleague, who was found to be intermittently breathing with a weak pulse.

The firefighters retrieved a nearby Automated External Defibrillator (AED) and attached the pads, receiving guidance to deliver a shock. After administering the shock, they commenced CPR, estimated to have been performed for about five minutes before emergency crews arrived.

The affected firefighter was transported to Methodist Hospital via at 10:40 a.m. During transport, the department said he was alert and able to communicate. Fortunately, he is currently listed in good condition and is receiving expert care.

IFD is sharing this incident as a critical reminder of the importance of CPR training and AED use. February, recognized as American Heart Month, serves as a timely opportunity to advocate for CPR education and the importance of having accessible AEDs.

The IFD expresses gratitude for the swift actions of the responding dispatchers and IEMS providers. Additionally, IFD Peer Support has been activated to assist those firefighters who witnessed the incident.

The IFD encourages community members to seek CPR training and consider acquiring an AED for their facilities, ensuring all staff are educated on its location and usage.

