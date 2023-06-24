IFD, Health Department comes together for annual Back to School Resource Fair

INDIANAPOLIS — School may be out for the summer, but Indianapolis is getting a head start on back-to-school freebies for the upcoming school year.

Covering Kids and Families of Health and Hospital Corporation hosted its 23rd annual Back to School and Community Resource Day.

This morning, families filled the Marion County Public Health Department’s location on North Rural Street to utilize free community resources and public health services to get their children ready for the upcoming school year.

Families received free backpacks and school supplies for each child who attended.

Attendees could also receive free vaccinations, health screenings and sports physicals. Birth certificates for children were available for a small fee.

The Indianapolis Fire Department showed up with games, food and hands-on educational activities. Community organizations set up booths with information about resources and services.

“Our slogan is our family serving your family, so when we have an opportunity to be in the community and see all the families and teach them things that could potentially save their lives, it means the world to us,” IFD Battalion Chief Aleatha Henderson, Director of Public Education, said.

Some of the hands-on learning experiences included teaching kids how to put out fires and create an escape plan, as well as showing them what it’s like to be a firefighter.

“It’s one thing when we come to people in an emergency, but it’s a great thing when we can come to them and have fun and learn together,” Henderson said. “Hopefully they won’t have to see us in those emergencies.”

