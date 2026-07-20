IFD investigates early morning fire at south side nightclub

INDIANAPOLIS — Fire investigators with the Indianapolis Fire Department are investigating an early morning fire at a south side nightclub Monday.

The department said crews responded to the blaze at Silk the Showclub, a single-story building at 3512 Madison Avenue overnight.

Firefighters arrived to find heavy smoke coming from the structure and several employees on the scene.

Indianapolis Fire Department

Employees told IFD that the club closed around 3:30 a.m., just 15 minutes before they noticed the smoke. No one was inside when the blaze broke out.

IFD said crews quickly extinguished the fire. However, the fire had spread and become trapped between layers of a dropped ceiling, which partially collapsed during the incident.

Firefighters spent roughly an hour chasing hot spots and clearing smoke from the ceiling voids before the scene was brought under control, the department said.

Indianapolis Fire Department

Fortunately, no injuries were reported.

Fire Investigators are continuing to work to determine the cause and origin of the fire.